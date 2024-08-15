Three more ex-Pakistan army officers taken into custody: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three more retired officers of the Pakistan army have been taken into custody over violation of military discipline, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per details shared by the military’s public relations wing, the retired officers were taken into custody in connection with the court-martial proceedings against former ISI chief, Lt.General (retired) Faiz Hameed.

“Further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing,” the ISPR said. Meanwhile, sources revealed the names of the three officers taken into military custody, including two brigadiers and a colonel. They were identified as Brigadier Ghaffar and Naeem were among the arrested officers. All three officers were alleged to have worked as messengers. The three officers were involved in the coordination between a political party and Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, the sources revealed. It further said both the retired brigadiers belonged to Chakwal and were close to Faiz Hameed as his ‘favourites’.

Earlier on August 13, the former ISI chief was taken into military custody, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, court-martial proceedings had also been initiated against former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” the ISPR said.