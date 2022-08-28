Pakistan Army sets up flood relief donation account: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has established flood relief donation account after government authorisation to help assist flood victims, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR while sharing the details of the account said the title of Account is ‘Army Relief for Flood Affectees’, Askari Bank GHQ Branch and account Number is 00280100620583.

“Pakistan Army has so far established 212 relief collection centres nationwide including 81 in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan, and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” they said.

On August 25, the State Bank of Pakistan has established Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund on the advice of federal government and asked the banks to create awareness regarding the flood donation.

In a message from its Twitter handle, the State Bank of Pakistan announced that donations can be made through cash or cross cheques at all bank branches across Pakistan and digitally via IBFT or RAAST.

“Roshan Digital Account holders can donate by clicking Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund icon on Roshan Samaji Khidmat page of their RDA bank,” the central bank said. It further said that overseas Pakistanis can also donate through wire transfers or Money Transfer Operators/exchange companies in their countries of residence.

The SBP also advised the banks to create awareness about fund and facilitate donors in making the donations.

