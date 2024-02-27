Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy drone along LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spying quadcopter that intruded into the country’s airspace along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“On February 25, Pakistan army has downed an Indian spy drone which was violating the Line of Control,” the statement read.

According to the ISPR, the incident took place at 12:55pm, however, after hitting down the quadcopter of Indian Army, the Pakistan Army started searching for its remains.

“On February 26, the remains of a quadcopter were found in Pakistani territory in LOC,” it added.

The quadcopter also bears the insignia of an Indian Army unit which confirms that the quadcopter belongs to the Indian Army, the statement added.

It is pertinent to note that earlier on February 27, 2019, the Pakistan Air Force also shot down Indian warplanes that violated Pakistani airspace in Operation Swift Retort.

Operation Swift Retort

Today, Pakistan is marking the 5th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, popularly known as Surprise Day in the country when the country’s armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian misadventures.

On the commemoration of the fifth anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort”, the Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said February 27, 2019, marked a significant event in our history, demonstrating the resolve of the people of Pakistan and the professionalism of the Armed Forces in response to unwarranted aggression from India, motivated by political considerations and electoral concerns.

The statement said despite desperate Indian attempts to favorably shape the information space, the events of that fateful day showcased the absolute operational ascendance of Pakistan’s Armed Forces over the Indian side.

It added that the steadfastness and competence of Pakistan’s Armed Forces were acknowledged by military experts and analysts throughout the world, effectively debunking frivolous Indian claims that could not stand factual scrutiny.

February 27, 2019, is a memorable day for Pakistan as the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered Indian dream of invincibility and military supremacy by shooting down two Indian aircraft and above all capturing an IAF pilot.

Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control in the last week of February and the country’s military claimed to have conducted a “surgical strike” in Balakot area in Pakistan.

New Delhi also claimed to have destroyed a terrorist camp with 300-350 casualties in the attack. Pakistan denied the claim, saying neither was there any camp nor any casualty.

Independent reports, including high-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters, also contradicted the Indian claims.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets on the other day crossed the LoC in a tit-for-tat move to Indian territory, and in a dogfight, an Indian MiG-21 was shot down on the Pakistani side of the border.

After striking down the Indian fighter jet, Pakistan arrested the pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India exposing the country’s claims of invincibility and supremacy in the military power.