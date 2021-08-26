Pakistan Army soldier martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on a military check-post in Lower Dir District, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

“Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Lower Dir District. Pakistan army troops responded in a befitting manner,” read a statement by the military’s media wing.

According to ISPR, one terrorist was killed and three were injured.

Due to terrorists’ fire, 36-year-old Havaldar Gul Ameer – resident of Lakki Marwat – got critically injured and later embraced martyrdom, while under treatment at the hospital.

Earlier on August 8, a Pakistan Army soldier had been injured in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on a military check-post in North Waziristan, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan District.

“Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner and during an exchange of fire, one soldier got injured,” the army’s media wing said adding that Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management.