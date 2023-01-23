Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Bannu IED blast

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on the roadside in the general area of Jani Khel – Bannu, leaving a soldier martyred.

The martyred soldier is identified as 24-year-old Sepoy Gul Sher – a resident of the Khyber district. Following the IED explosion, security forces began a search and clearance operation to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

In December 2022, a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom while four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Jani Khel in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

The security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in the Jani Khel area in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

During the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed while a 25-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Waseem embraced martyrdom. Meanwhile, the security forces had recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

“The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of citizens,” the statement added.

