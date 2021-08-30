Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED blast

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in South Waziristan district’s Asman Manza on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the blast occurred during clearance operation by security forces.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Wajid Ullah, 25, who is a resident of Karak.

The ISPR said the troops immediately cordoned off the area to apprehend terrorists involved in planting the IED. During an intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists trying to flee got killed, it added.

On Sunday, two soldiers had martyred in a cross-border attack as terrorists from Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Bajaur.

According to the ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Bajaur. Two Pakistan Army soldiers, Sepoy Jamal, 28, from Mardan and Sepoy Ayaz, 21, from Chitral, have martyred during the exchange of fire.

Pakistan Army troops responded in a befittingly. As per intelligence reports, two to three terrorists were killed and three to four terrorists injured due to the fire of Pakistan Army troops.