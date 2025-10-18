Pakistan Army Strike Kills Over 70 Gul Bahadur Terrorists in Paktika: Security officials

RAWALPINDI: More than 70 terrorists, belonging to the Gul Bahadur group, were killed in a Pakistan Army targeted action in Paktika, ARY News reported, citing security officials.

Security forces, in a highly targeted action, targeted hideouts of the Gul Bahadur group in Paktika on the night of October 17, and vital ringleaders of the group were killed in the impressive strikes.

Security officials said that the Gul Bahadur group is involved in a large number of terror activities and terrorist attacks, entering Pakistan through Afghanistan.

This terrorist group carried out an unsuccessful attack using an explosive-laden vehicle in Khadi, North Waziristan, where three women, two children, and a soldier were martyred, the security officials said.

Farman alias Alakrama, a vital ringleader among others, was also killed in the credible strikes, the security officials apprised.

The security officials informed that other ringleaders killed in the attack included Siddiq Ullah Dawar, Ghazi Madakhail, Muqrab, and Qismat Ullah.

Ringleaders Gulab alias Dewana, Rehmani, Adil, and Fazal Ur Rehman were also killed in the attack, the security officials said.

The security officials apprised that Fazal Ur Rehman is also a close relative of Gul Bahadur.

The terrorists Ashiq Ullah alias Kausar and Younis were killed in the strike, the security officials said.

All these individuals were ringleaders of the Gul Bahadur group, and their killings are a vital and major success, the security sources said.