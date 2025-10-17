Pakistani forces kill 94 Khwarij sent by Afghan Taliban in 4 days

North Waziristan: Pakistani security forces have killed at least 94 Khwarij sent by the Afghan Taliban over the past 4 days, ARY News reported on Friday, citing security sources.

The forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during which six terrorists were killed.

The operation took place in the Tang Kalli and Datta Khel areas of North Waziristan on October 16, 2025, following intelligence reports about the movement of terrorists, belonging to Fitna al-Khwarij, in the region.

During the operation, security forces engaged the terrorists’ position, and after a fierce exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed, while three others were injured.

A source revealed that among the killed was the commander of Fitna al-Khwarij, identified as Mahboob.

The operation is part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and eliminate peace-threatening elements from the region. Over the last four days, security forces have killed 94 Khwarijs sent by the Afghan Taliban.

This action aligns with the National Action Plan (NAP), which ensures that security forces and the public remain united and resolute in their efforts to combat terrorism.

The security forces reiterated their commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan and bringing its perpetrators to justice.