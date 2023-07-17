Pakistan Army vows to provide all-out support to govt for ‘economic revival’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army vowed to provide all-out support to government for the ‘economic revival’ of the country, ARY News reported quoting ISPR

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ today.

The Pak army media wing stated that the forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistently being offered by the valiant soldiers in the defence of their motherland against the threat of terrorism.

ISPR said that the participants were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal Security environment. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and the availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Corps Commanders’ Conference deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army.

COAS Asim Munir stated that “Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security.“

The forum was also apprised about the Government’s economic revival plan and role of Army in uplifting agriculture, IT, mining & mineral and defence production sectors under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan constituted Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for the economic revival of the country.

The Economic Revival Plan was unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials.

The COAS, speaking at the occasion, assured Pakistan Army’s all out support to complement the government’s efforts for Economic Revival Plan, considered fundamental to socio-economic prosperity of Pakistanis and reclaiming Pakistan’s rightful stature among the comity of nations.