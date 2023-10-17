Pakistan Army vows to unequivocally support Palestinians

RAWALPINDI: The Corps Commanders’ Conference has reiterated the commitment that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan, will be dealt with unflinching resolve of the state.

The resolve was expressed during the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ, Rawalpindi on Tuesday with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in the chair.

The meeting offered Fateha for the Shuhada of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob incidents and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices being continuously offered by the security forces and law enforcement agencies in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.

The forum was briefed about prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to the national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat.

The Conference reaffirmed Pak Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The forum vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives by the government for the revival of economy by providing all possible support for wellbeing of the people.

It took holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against illegal economic activities and resolved to fully support the Federal Government’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from 1st of next month.

Addressing the forum, the Army Chief directed all concerned to support and facilitate smooth, respectable and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

He emphasized that Pak Army will continue to provide all out support to the government and law enforcement agencies in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country.

General Syed Asim Munir said actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country of negative impact of such ill practices.

Viewing with concern the developments taking place in Gaza-Israel War, the Army Chief said the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation.

He said Pakistan will continue to support the principled stance of Palestinian brethren for resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ sacred places.