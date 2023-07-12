9 soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed as clearance operation in Zhob concludes

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists were killed in a clearance operation in northern Balochistan after militants attacked launched a “dastardly attack” on the Zhob garrison, while nine Pakistan soldiers were martyred in the process, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the clearance operation underway at Zhob garrison has been completed.

“In total, five terrorists have been sent to hell during the operation,” the ISPR said. However, it added, at least nine security personnel embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

The military’s media wing had earlier put the death toll to four, stating that five soldiers were critically injured. Later in the evening, it said that the injured soldiers succumbed to their wounds and embraced martyrdom.

“Initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty,” the ISPR said, adding that the terrorists were soon after cornered in a small area near the boundary following a heavy exchange of fire.

“Security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was safe and secure today due to the sacrifices of the martyrs. “The ongoing war against terrorism is a fight for the country’s future,” he stated.

آج ژوب گیریزن پر حملے میں پانچ سیکیورٹی اہلکاروں نے فرض کی ادائیگی میں جام شہادت نوش کیا اور کئی اہلکار زخمی ہوئے۔ پاکستان کا دفاع اور سلامتی ہمارے شہداء کے مقدس خون اور غازیوں کی عظیم قربانیوں کی بدولت ہے۔ دہشت گردی کے خلاف جاری جنگ قوم کے مستقبل کی جنگ ہے۔ پچھلی دہائی میں ہماری… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 12, 2023

“In the last decade, our valiant forces and the nation together eradicated the menace of terrorism and in the future too, they will spare no effort to uproot this monster.

“The protection of this country is our mission and our responsibility, which is dearer than our own lives,” the premier added and prayed for the souls of the martyred.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.