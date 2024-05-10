Six held for posing as ice-hockey players to travel to Russia

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration on Friday offloaded six Russian-bound passengers – pretending to be ice hockey players – from Multan airport, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson asserted that the pre-travel documents of the six passengers – identified Fawad Subhani, Osman Saeed, Ahmed Khan, Bilal Ahmed, Samiullah, and Ali Haider – were found suspicious.

The spokesperson further revealed that the accused, Fawad Subhani, purported to be the president of the Ice Hockey Federation, adding that the arrested individuals belong from Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal.

During the investigation, it was revealed that they were going to Russia to go to other countries, but the accused have been transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Multan for further legal action.

