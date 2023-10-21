Indian court rejects Pakistani artists’ ban plea

An Indian court rejected the petition that called for a complete ban on Indian citizens from collaborating with Pakistani artists, including actors, singers and musicians.

As reported by the local news agencies of the country, the Bombay High Court of India, presided over by Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla, dismissed the petition that had sought directions from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Home Affairs to impose a ban and restrict visas for Pakistani artists.

The court declared that the petition represented a ‘retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity, and peace’ and lacked merit.

The court observed that the ‘positive steps’ taken by the Indian government in promoting international peace and security, such as allowing the Pakistani cricket team to participate in the Cricket World Cup held in India, would be undermined if such petitions by a cine worker are entertained, as quoted by an Indian court news agency.

The court also said that activities promoting peace, harmony, and tranquillity, including arts, music, sports, culture, and dance, transcend national boundaries and contribute to unity and harmony within and between nations.

To conclude, the court declared that the petitioner’s prayers for framing policy directions were beyond its scope, as it cannot direct the government or the legislature to frame policies in a particular manner. Thus, the petition was dismissed.

For the unversed, Pakistani A-listers like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Saba Qamar, Sajal Aly, Javed Sheikh, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan among others, worked in the Indian film industry in the past, before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated, following the Uri attack in 2016.

