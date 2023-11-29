Pakistan asks UN to investigate Israel’s atrocity crimes in Palestine

Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Usman Iqbal Jadoon has asked the General Assembly and UN Security Council to consider the establishment of a special tribunal and accountability mechanism to investigate Israel’s atrocity crimes in Palestine.

Taking part in the UN General Assembly Debate on the “Question of Palestine”, Ambassador Usman Iqbal Jadoon asked the deployment of an international protection force or mechanism to protect Palestinian civilians, especially women and children in Gaza and West Bank and play its role in the restoration of the peace process, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Ambassador regretted that the General Assembly’s call was not heeded by Israel, which continued its indiscriminate and criminal attacks against the Palestinian people. Israel also ignored the call from the Security Council to comply with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians, especially children; and to refrain from depriving the civilian population in the Gaza Strip of basic services and humanitarian assistance indispensable to their survival.

He strongly condemned the indiscriminate use of force by Israel. He said Israel’s attacks on civilians, civilian objects and infrastructure, blockading of water, food and fuel, as well as the forced displacement of people within the occupied territory, are flagrant violations of international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, and may amount to the crime of genocide.

The Ambassador appreciated the efforts undertaken by Qatar and Egypt to save precious lives. Pakistan’s position, however, remains in favour of a complete and immediate cessation of hostilities. He said the Israeli killing machine operating with complete impunity needs to be stopped and Israel must be held accountable for its defiance and criminal actions.