Mohsin Naqvi assures Saudi Arabia’s envoy of action against begging mafia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday assured Saudi Arabia of action against professional begging mafia, travelling to the kingdom, ARY News reported.

The assurance was given by Interior Minister of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Envoy Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi and Nawaf bin Saeed discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen Pakistan-Saudi relations.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that Saudi Arabia holds immense respect and significance for Pakistan and has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Naqvi reiterated that a crackdown would be conducted against the professional beggars heading to Saudi Arabia and the mafias responsible for sending them. He noted that these mafias are damaging country’s image internationally.

The minister said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been directed to conduct Pakistan-wide crackdown against the mafia involved in this illegal activity.

On this occasion, the Saudi Ambassador expressed that Saudi Arabia considers its relationship with Pakistan as one akin to brotherhood.

Earlier on July 21, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted operations during various areas of Multan and arrested four travel agents involved in sending citizens to Saudi Arabia for begging.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested agents, identified as Sadiq Hussain, Mohammad Ejaz, Ghulam, and Ghulam Yaseen.