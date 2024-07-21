FIA arrests four agents for sending citizens abroad for begging

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted operations during various areas of Multan and arrested four travel agents involved in sending citizens to Saudi Arabia for begging, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested agents, identified as Sadiq Hussain, Mohammad Ejaz, Ghulam, and Ghulam Yaseen.

The spokesperson explained that these arrests were made based on information provided by previously detained individuals.

The agents were allegedly sending citizens to Saudi Arabia with the purpose of begging and then collecting a share of the money earned through begging.

This crackdown follows the arrest of nine passengers yesterday who were caught begging in Saudi Arabia.