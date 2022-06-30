Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with US: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has reiterated that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the United States (US), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The minister made these remarks during a meeting with Assistant Secretary of United State for Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INLEA) Mr Todd D. Robinson, who called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both the personalities discussed Pak-US bilateral relations besides other issues of mutual interests. Money laundering, drug trafficking prevention and illegal human trafficking issues also came under discussion.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Islamabad and the United States. They also stressed the need for a broad-based dialogue to promote relations between both the countries.

Todd D. Robinson said Pakistan and the United States have a long-lasting relationship. “Pakistan’s efforts to curb money laundering and drug trafficking were commendable”, he added.

He said both Pakistan and the US Drug Enforcement Administration were pleased to have completed 40 years of relations. “We would continue to provide technical and financial assistance to Pakistan for drug prevention, he added.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah reiterated that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the United States. “The United States was Pakistan’s largest trading partner”, he added.

He said Pakistan has unanimously passed the necessary legislation in Parliament to curb money laundering. The legislation would pay way to remove Pakistan from the FATF’s gray list, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan has done an exemplary job to curb money laundering. An anti-money laundering directorate has already been set up at the FIA headquarters, he added.

He said Anti-money laundering police stations have been set up at FIA zonal level. “The country has fully implemented 34 FATF Action Plans”, he pointed out. He expressed the hope that with such measures, Pakistan would be removed from the FATF gray list in October.

The meeting was attended by a delegation led by US Ambassador to Islamabad Donald Bloom and other officials of the US Embassy. FIA and Foreign Ministry officials, including Interior Ministry Special Secretary Saif Anjum, were also present at the meeting.

Comments