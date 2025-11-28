Pakistan, Australia discuss security ahead of Aussies' tour

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke held a virtual meeting on Friday, reviewing a broad range of issues concerning bilateral security cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to strengthen collaboration to curb illegal immigration, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts and enhanced information sharing. The ministers also discussed initiating training programs for officers from Pakistan’s police and paramilitary forces.

The meeting further explored possibilities for increased cooperation between Australia’s security agencies and Pakistan’s National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency, as well as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In a key development, Pakistan and Australia agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to advance bilateral cooperation in security and law enforcement.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the upcoming tour of the Australian cricket team to Pakistan. Minister Naqvi briefed his Australian counterpart on the security measures being arranged for the visiting side.

Naqvi extended an invitation to Minister Burke to visit Pakistan, as both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Australian cricket team is scheduled to visit Pakistan for a white-ball series in early 2026, expected to further bolster cricketing relations between the two countries following successful recent tours.

The tour is set to begin with a three-match T20I series from January 30 to February 5, just ahead of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. After the global event, Australia will return for a three-match ODI series from March 13 to March 19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to announce the finalised itinerary or complete list of venues. The series aligns with the ICC Future Tours Programme (2025–2027).