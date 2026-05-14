Pakistan-Australia ODI series tickets sale date revealed

The physical tickets for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will go on sale from Friday, 22 May, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.

According to the PCB, online tickets can be availed from pcb.tcs.com.pk from 1pm onwards, whereas the physical tickets will be available across 16 TCS Express Centers in three cities — Lahore (8 outlets) , Rawalpindi (5) and Islamabad(3).

The board has kept the ticket prices at an ‘affordable rate’, starting from PKR 200.

“To encourage fans to turn up in huge numbers, ticket prices have been set at an affordable rate, starting from PKR 200,” the PCB said in a press release statement.

“General enclosure tickets will be priced at PKR 200, first-class enclosures at PKR 300, premium tickets at PKR 400, and VIP tickets at PKR 500. For the Rawalpindi fixture, VIP gallery seats will be available at PKR 1,500,” it added.

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Moreover, VIP enclosures at the Iqbal End are set at PKR 1,000. The seats at the Jinnah End are priced at PKR 1,500.

Details of Corporate hospitality packages will also be available, with further information available through the PCB Head Office.

The ODI series will commence on Saturday, 30 May, with the first ODI taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played on 2 and 4 June, respectively, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

For the unversed, it will be Australia’s first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since March-April 2022. The series is a continuation of Australia’s tour of Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where Pakistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep over them.

Pakistan-Australia Series schedule

30 May – First ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2 June – Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 June – Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore