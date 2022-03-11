Pakistan awaits Indian explanation on airspace violation: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday urged the international community to take notice of the recent violation of Pakistani airspace by an Indian super-sonic missile.

He in a statement said that India’s act put at risk the lives of innocent civilians as passenger planes of Saudi and Qatar airlines as well as domestic flights of Pakistan could become a target of the flying object.

The foreign minister said the government has decided to invite the envoys of five countries at the Foreign Office and apprise them on the entire situation.

Pakistan will decide its future strategy after the Indian explanation on the matter, he said, adding that Pakistan does not want any aggression rather desires cordial relations with all its neighbours including India.

The foreign minister, however, cleared that Pakistan is capable of defending itself. He recalled that India resorted to aggression against Pakistan on February 26, 2019, regretting the international community’s silence on it out of expediency.

He said Pakistan had also presented a dossier to the world on Indian involvement in the acts of terrorism in Pakistan. We exposed the true face of India before the world, he added.

