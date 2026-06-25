Pakistan, Azad Kashmir government dismiss BBC report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Information of Pakistan and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have rejected a BBC Urdu report regarding alleged road closures in the region, describing it as inaccurate and contrary to the facts.

In a statement, the authorities in Pakistan and AJK said a review of the BBC report found that its headline and allegation were based on comments from an anonymous source.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan has lodged a strong protest and formal complaint with BBC Urdu over the publication of fake news regarding Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The ministry stated that the BBC report relied on unverified and uncorroborated allegations while disregarding official facts and on-record statements.

‘Unfortunately, this is not the first instance of such reporting. The repeated publication of unverified claims has become a trend, and corrective measures must be taken, the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting added.

Both governments argued that the report did not contain video evidence, independent witness accounts, or official statements to support the claim.

The authorities said that, contrary to the report, highways across Azad Kashmir remained open to traffic.

They further stated that the AJK Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police had also denied the allegations in a press briefing.

According to the Azad Kashmir government, protesters linked to a banned action committee attempted to plunder goods-carrying vehicles; however, law enforcement agencies intervened promptly, ensuring that transport routes remained open.

The Azad Kashmir government further rejected BBC claims that citizens were being stopped on roads, describing the allegation as false.

It also criticized the use of unnamed sources, saying it created the impression of an attempt to promote a particular narrative.

Officials called on international media organizations to uphold journalistic standards and avoid publishing misleading reports.