Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow promoting regional stability, mutual prosperity

LANCHIN-AZERBAIJAN: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have reaffirmed their mutual dedication to expanding the strategic partnership by exploring investment opportunities that benefit both nations.

This commitment was highlighted during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Lachin.

In the discussion, the leaders assessed the entire range of bilateral ties and expressed contentment with the growing momentum in political, economic, defense, and cultural collaboration between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz that both nations have consistently supported each other in all situations and will maintain this solidarity.

The meeting took place on the eve of the Trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye that would take place on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, adding a symbolic dimension to the exchange between the two leaders. The Prime Minister conveyed warm felicitations to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this important national occasion.

The prime minister thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support during the recent Pakistan-India confrontation, in the face of Indian provocation and acknowledged the public expressions of solidarity from both the leadership and the people of brotherly Azerbaijan.

He said that people of Azerbaijan celebrated the success of Pakistan in Maarka-e-Haq against India.

Azerbaijan side agreed to exchange of delegations with regard to progress in investment of Azerbaijan in Pakistan. In this regard delegation level talks will be organized very soon.

The prime minister noted that holding this meeting in Lachin, a city that reflects Azerbaijan’s journey of resilience and restoration, carries deep symbolic and emotional significance for both sides.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to the deepening of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan partnership and working closely to further advance shared objectives at the bilateral and regional levels.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of the Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Ullah Tarrar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi were also present.