Pakistan, Bahrain agree to further enhance bilateral relations

Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to further enhance bilateral relations by activating institutional cooperation through early convening of BPC and JMC.

It was agreed in a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Bahrain counterpart Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani today.

Both discussed the entire gamut of Pakistan-Bahrain relations and explored various aspects of enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier, Foreign Minister (FM) Ishaq Dar discussed the current situation in Gaza with Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan.

In a telephonic conversation, they discussed the situation in Gaza and condemned the Israeli brutalities on innocent Palestinians.

The two leaders also called for unimpeded provision of aid into Gaza.

“I look forward to working closely with Jordanian foreign minister in transforming our bilateral relations with Jordan into multi-tiered partnership,” Ishaq Dar wrote on X.

The telephonic conversation came after United Nations Security Council (UNSC) demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian fighters Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages after the United States abstained from the vote.