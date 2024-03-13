Pakistan, Bahrain call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bahrain have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to the innocent Palestinians, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

The demand was raised during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said that the two countries enjoy longstanding brotherly relations, and the two countries have excellent defence cooperation.

The Commander conveyed the greetings of King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed His Highness General Sheikh Mohammad to Pakistan and thanked the Bahrain leadership for their messages of felicitations on his re-election as Prime Minister.

He said the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain will further strengthen in near future.

On trade note, the Prime Minister said once the Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement would come into effect, the existing bilateral trade volume of one billion dollars per annum has the potential to enhance manifold.

The Prime Minister referred to the King Hamad Nursing Hospital that was under construction in Islamabad. He said this flagship project was King of Bahrain’s gift to the people of Pakistan.

Recalling the visit of King of Bahrain’s in 2014, the Prime Minister said Pakistan looks forward to hosting the King of Bahrain once again in the near future.

In response, General Sheikh Mohammed extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Bahrain at his earliest convenience.