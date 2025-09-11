Pakistan, Bahrain to establish joint working group on immigration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bahrain on Thursday agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors, including counter-terrorism, and immigration as President Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the cooperation between the two countries, including the visa abolition agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders.

Bahrain’s Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, visited Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior, where he was warmly received by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The two sides held high-level and delegation-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in security and law enforcement.

During the meeting, Pakistan and Bahrain agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors, including counter-narcotics, counter-terrorism, coast guard operations, border security, immigration, and police training. Both sides also decided to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering extradition, mutual legal assistance, and specialized battalion training.

Interior Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of intensified efforts against drug trafficking, noting, “Cooperation in counter-narcotics is of utmost importance—it concerns the future of our coming generations.” He praised Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for achieving a record-breaking $146 million recovery despite limited resources, and welcomed Bahrain’s move to appoint a Drug Liaison Officer at its embassy in Islamabad.

Bahrain’s Interior Minister reaffirmed his country’s commitment to Pakistan, stating, “Bahrain attaches great importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan and seeks to advance cooperation in all sectors.” He added that the formation of the Joint Working Group and signing of MoUs would provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday appreciated the cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain, including the visa abolition agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders, expressing hope for enhanced collaboration in immigration and counterterrorism, according to the state-run APP.

The president was speaking to General Sheikh Rashid Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Minister for Interior of Bahrain, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president appreciated the existing cooperation between the two countries, including the visa abolition agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders, and expressed hope for enhanced collaboration in security, immigration, counterterrorism, and narcotics control. He noted that over 120,000 Pakistanis are living and working in Bahrain, contributing to the prosperity of both countries.

The president also emphasised the need for modernising visa systems and exploring digital solutions to facilitate Pakistani professionals and workers in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister of Bahrain General Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa called Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan was keen to enhance cooperation with Bahrain in various sectors, including trade. He mentioned that Pakistan was offering fast-track visa processing facilities for Bahraini investors and businesspersons.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire for Bahrain to invest in various sectors within the country, highlighting that Pakistan was committed to providing maximum facilitation to foreign investors and business entities.

The prime minister also offered training opportunities for Bahraini police personnel at the National Police Academy in Islamabad.