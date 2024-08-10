web analytics
Govt employees ‘receive’ millions from Pakistan’s ‘Bait-ul-Maal’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A huge financial irregularities amounting to billions of rupees have been uncovered in Pakistan’s Bait-ul-Mal, a government organization responsible for aiding the needy, widows, orphans, invalids, infirm and other needy persons of the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

It has been revealed that funds worth billions intended to be distributed among the underprivileged citizens of Pakistan were instead distributed among government employees.

According to a recent audit report, financial irregularities exceeding Rs 2 billion have been uncovered, specifically, Rs 281 million were distributed to government employees from the Pakistan’s Bait-ul-Mal, which was earmarked for the poor citizens.

The report also highlighted the unauthorized transfer of Rs 137 billion of government funds into a commercial bank account, further worsening the financial misconduct.

Moreover, the audit report also revealed that the Bait-ul-Mal office in Lahore failed to return Rs 520 million of unutilized funds to the national exchequer, and an additional Rs 162.3 million was spent without proper authorization.

