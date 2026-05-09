Dhaka: Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi met his Bangladeshi counterpart Salahuddin Ahmed in Dhaka on Saturday, where both sides signed a landmark agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation against drug trafficking and narcotics abuse, Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior said.

During the meeting, the two interior ministers agreed to establish a secretary-level Joint Working Group between the ministries of interior of both countries. The group will coordinate efforts to curb the illegal movement, sale, and supply of narcotics across borders.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Pakistan and Bangladesh will enhance collaboration to stop illicit drug transportation and smuggling, share timely intelligence on smuggling networks, and jointly devise strategies to dismantle drug supply chains.

Both countries also committed to working together to counter the growing trend of drug abuse and its harmful social impacts.

The agreement includes cooperation in training personnel, sharing best practices, and utilizing modern technology to improve anti-narcotics operations. Minister Naqvi also offered full support to Bangladesh for its Safe City Project, assuring assistance at every level.

Both sides expressed the desire to deepen bilateral ties in areas of internal security, civil armed forces training, counterterrorism, and measures against human smuggling. Detailed discussions were also held on expanding cooperation on cybercrimes, organized crime, and financial fraud.

The ministers exchanged views on joint counterterrorism initiatives and explored avenues for enhanced collaboration between police academies, including specialized training programs for officers.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi invited the Bangladeshi interior minister to visit Pakistan. Salahuddin Ahmed thanked him for offering cooperation on the Safe City Project.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Cabinet Secretary Naseem Al Ghani, Home Secretary Manzoor Chaudhry, and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider were also present during the meeting.