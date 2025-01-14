Pakistan, Bangladesh discuss enhanced military cooperation

RAWALPINDI: The COAS General Syed Asim Munir and the PSO of the Armed Forces of Bangladesh underscored the importance of a stronger defence relationship, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, met with Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

During their meeting, both held extensive discussions on the evolving security dynamics in the region and explored further avenues for enhancing bilateral military cooperation.

The COAS and the PSO underscored the importance of a stronger defence relationship, emphasizing that the enduring partnership between the two brotherly nations must remain resilient against external influences.

COAS reiterated the significance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region, while ensuring that both nations continue to contribute to regional security through collaborative defence initiatives.

Lieutenant General Kamrul Hassan commended the exceptional professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the armed forces in their relentless fight against terrorism, noting that their efforts serve as a beacon of courage and determination.

Earlier, In a notable initiative to strengthen economic and trade relations, Bangladesh has eased visa restrictions and regulations for Pakistan citizens.

This measure aims to foster improved bilateral relations and enhance trade activities between the two countries.

During a speech at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, announced this development.

LCCI President, Mian Abuzar Shad, welcomed the participants and underscored the necessity of increasing trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The event also featured remarks from Bangladesh’s Honorary Consul General, Qazi Humayun Fareed, as well as officials from the LCCI, Sheikhupura Chamber, and Gujranwala Chamber, including Senior Vice President Ahmad Naveed Ranjha.