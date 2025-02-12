Pakistan Banks Association announces Pakistan Banking Summit 2025

Karachi, Pakistan – February 12, 2025: The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) announced the Pakistan Banking Summit 2025 (PBS’25), a major banking event scheduled for February 24-25, 2025, in Karachi.

The announcement occurred at a PBA head office press conference led by Atif Bajwa, PBS Steering Committee Chairman and Bank Alfalah President and CEO. He was joined by Zafar Masud, PBA Chairman and Bank of Punjab (BoP) President and CEO; Basir Shamsie, JS Bank President and CEO; and Muneer Kamal, PBA CEO and Secretary General, along with other senior banking officials.

Organized by the PBA, PBS’25 seeks to promote financial and economic dialogue within Pakistan. The summit will host over 12 international speakers, more than 20 local experts, and leaders from over 45 institutions, including conventional, Islamic, digital, and microfinance banks, as well as development finance institutions. This significant gathering of over 1,000 representatives from government, regulators, banking, fintech, academia, media, and corporate Pakistan marks a key moment for the nation’s financial industry.

Atif Bajwa emphasized PBS’25’s importance, stating, “The Pakistan Banking Summit will provide a crucial platform for the banking sector and its stakeholders to discuss key emerging trends and banking and finance opportunities. The summit will address vital themes like global and local economic developments, the banking sector’s role in economic advancement, priority sector financing, the future of Islamic banking, and digitalization, among others.”

Zafar Masud explained the PBA’s role, noting, “PBS’25 demonstrates PBA’s ongoing dedication to promoting economic progress, contributing financially and through broader financial inclusion, sustainability, and inclusive growth. By uniting key stakeholders, this summit will drive important discussions and transformative solutions that will shape Pakistan’s financial sector’s future.”