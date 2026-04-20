ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has decided to impose a ban on the establishment of new universities and sub-campuses at the tehsil level across Pakistan as part of a major policy shift in the higher education sector.

According to the decision, the Chairman of the HEC has issued formal directives to all vice chancellors and heads of universities, instructing them to immediately halt any ongoing or planned initiatives for the creation of new universities or sub-campuses.

The commission has stated that no new institution will be allowed to operate without prior approval and a thorough review process, including the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC). It further warned that degrees awarded by unauthorised institutions will not be recognised or verified.

Citing concerns over declining academic standards, the HEC highlighted issues including a shortage of qualified faculty, inadequate infrastructure, and low student enrolment at several tehsil-level campuses.

The absence of PhD-qualified teaching staff was also identified as a key concern.

The directive also places an immediate suspension on all pending applications, admissions, faculty recruitment, construction work, and land acquisition related to proposed campuses.

Authorities have been instructed to strictly comply with the new policy, with warnings that any violations may lead to suspension of academic programme approvals.