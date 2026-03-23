PM Shehbaz bans high-octane fuel in government vehicles

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday imposed an immediate ban on the use of high-octane fuel in government vehicles as part of ongoing austerity measures.

The decision follows a recent increase in the petroleum levy on high-octane fuel and aims to reduce unnecessary government expenditures.

According to the directive, all federal ministries, departments, authorities and subordinate institutions have been instructed to implement the decision immediately and ensure full compliance.

The prime minister stated that if the use of high-octane fuel becomes unavoidable for any official vehicle, the concerned officer or user will have to bear the expense personally, as its use at government expense has been strictly prohibited.

The move is part of a broader cost-cutting policy already in force, under which fuel consumption for government vehicles has been reduced by 50 percent, while nearly 60 percent of official vehicles have already been grounded.

The government said savings generated through these measures are being utilized to provide relief to the public and support the availability of cheaper fuel.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that strict adherence to austerity measures and reduction in avoidable expenditures is essential under current economic conditions. He also directed relevant authorities to establish an effective monitoring mechanism to ensure implementation of the order and warned that strict action would be taken against any violation.

A day earlier, the prime minister approved an increase in the existing levy on high-octane fuel—primarily used in luxury vehicles—by an additional Rs 200 per litre, raising it from Rs 100 to Rs 300 per litre.

The decision was taken during a video-link meeting chaired by the prime minister on Sunday. He noted that the levy on high-octane fuel used in expensive vehicles should be increased to ensure greater fiscal discipline.