Pakistan bans Indian ships from entering its ports

Pakistan has banned entry of Indian flag carriers from entering its ports following rising tensions after Pahalgam incident, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs has formally imposed a ban on Indian-flagged cargo vessels from entering Pakistani ports. Official notification is also issued.

In addition, the ministry has directed that no Pakistani-flagged ships will be allowed to dock at Indian ports, citing the current escalation in Pakistan-India tensions as the reason behind the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that tensions have escalated between Pakistan and India after the latter’s baseless allegations against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which killed 26 persons, the majority of whom were tourists.

Without providing any proof, India accused Pakistan of the attack shortly after it happened.

India’s foreign ministry had announced to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance and close the Attari and Wagah borders. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption.

The Indian foreign ministry also announced to India recall all its defense attachés from Islamabad.

In a befitting response, Pakistan rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and closed its airspace to Indian flights.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. it added.