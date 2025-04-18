Pakistan bans jobs, accommodation for illegal Afghan immigrants

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has imposed a comprehensive ban on providing accommodation, employment, renting properties for business purposes, and hotel stays to Afghan nationals residing illegally in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Islamabad, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry warned that strict action would be taken against individuals or entities found assisting undocumented Afghan immigrants.

“There will be no extension of stay for Afghan immigrants without a valid passport and visa,” he asserted. “There is now zero tolerance for undocumented Afghan nationals.”

Sharing deportation figures, Chaudhry revealed that since April 1, 2025, a total of 84,869 Afghan citizens have been deported. Among them, 25,320 Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) holders, while the remaining 59,549 had no official documentation.

He added that since the beginning of the one-document policy, a total of 907,351 Afghan nationals have been repatriated.

The minister noted that Afghan immigrants awaiting repatriation are being housed at transit points where they are provided with medical care, shelter, transport, and security.

The minister reiterated that legal action will be taken against those renting out property—whether residential, commercial, or hotel accommodation—to undocumented Afghan immigrants. He further emphasized that providing jobs or any form of movable or immovable property to illegal Afghan immigrants is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said that he will visit Kabul in the coming days.

“Preparatory meetings have been ongoing and hopefully, within days, I will be visiting Kabul for a day to break this logjam which is there for the last few years,” said Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the foreign minister.

Meanwhile, Afghan Acting Minister for Commerce and Industries Haji Nooruddin Azizin called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, transit, and regional connectivity.

They also underlined the importance of maintaining high-level political engagement between the two neighbouring countries.