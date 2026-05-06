LAHORE: The government of Pakistan has suspended new gas connections nationwide due to the ongoing gas supply crisis, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-informed sources.

The move comes just months after the government had lifted an earlier ban on new connections.

As soon as the federal government lifted ban on new gas connections, Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL) was inundated with applications for new connections.

Under the Fast Track category, around 400,000 new applications were received till January 15, according to Sui Gas authorities.

Meanwhile, approximately 300,000 applications were received under the normal merit category, SNGPL officials confirmed.

According to details, the Ministry of Petroleum has issued an official notification regarding the suspension of new gas connections.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has also halted the issuance of demand notices. Sources said that even consumers who had already paid urgent or regular processing fees would not receive new connections at this stage.

Officials stated that gas supplies are expected to improve once the situation in the Strait of Hormuz stabilises.

They added that liquefied natural gas (RLNG) cargo vessels are currently unable to arrive because of disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz situation.

Authorities described the ban on new gas connections as temporary and said the process would resume once RLNG supplies return to normal.