ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received a significant boost in its energy sector as oil and gas production from the Baragzai X-1 well in the Nashpa Block has been officially added to the national system.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik inaugurated the commercial production from the well, terming it a major milestone for the country’s energy security.

The minister said the development would play a crucial role in strengthening Pakistan’s energy security and reducing reliance on imported fuel. He added that the project is expected to save around $329 million annually in foreign exchange.

According to official details, the Baragzai X-1 well is currently producing around 15,000 barrels of crude oil per day along with 45 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Authorities further stated that production is expected to increase in the future to 25,000 barrels of oil per day and 60 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The minister described the discovery and production start as an important step in reducing the country’s energy crisis and increasing domestic reserves.

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Earlier, Mari Energies Limited announced a gas and condensate discovery at its Shams-1 exploratory well, located in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL) area in Ghotki district, Sindh.

The company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the well was spudded on January 30, 2026, and drilled to a depth of 3,075 metres.

The well targeted the Lower Goru-B sands as exploratory horizons. During testing, it produced gas at a rate of 47.98 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), along with 64 barrels per day of condensate, at a choke size of 64/64”.

A stabilized wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,404 psig was recorded during the test.

Mari Energies is the operator of the Mari D&PL with 100% working interest, the statement added.