Pakistan bat first against NZ in 1st test, Sarfaraz included in playing XI

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has decided to bat first in the opening Test against New Zealand at Karachi Bank Cricket Area after winning the toss.

Pakistan has made three changes in the playing eleven. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq and Mir Hamza have made comeback to the team.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has made a comeback to the team after three years. He last played in 2019 against South Africa which he took 10 catches and scored a half-century.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.

Earlier, Babar Azam regarding changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board setup said: “Things have changed in the past two, three days and there have been changes, but as a professional you have to face such things.”

“Our job is to put effort on the ground … and our full focus is on how to win the match, how to take a good start in the series and how to do well in all the three departments of the game.”

