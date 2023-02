Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up in South Africa on Monday.

Bismah Maroof-led side completed the 102-run chase in the 16th over at Cape Town.

Skipper and Nida Dar both scored 24 whereas Ayesha Naseem chipped in with her unbeaten 20.

Bangladesh, batting first, put up 101-7 on the scorecard. Shamima Sultan top scored with 36. Opener Sobhana Mostary and captain Nigar Sultana scored 18 and 15.

Spinners Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets.

Pakistan will go head to head against hosts South Africa in their warm-up fixture on February 8 (Wednesday) in Paarl.

SQUADS:

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper) and Tuba Hassan.

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (captain and wicketkeeper), Dilara Akter (wicketkeeper), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun and Shorna Akter.

