Pakistan become No. 1 ODI team with Afghanistan sweep

COLOMBO: Pakistan on Saturday reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC men’s one-day international (ODI) rankings after whitewashing Afghanistan in a three-match series in Sri Lanka, ARY News reported.

Prior to the series, Pakistan was in second place with 116 rating, just two rating behind Australia. However, after whitewashing Afghanistan, Pakistan moved to the top spot in the rankings with 118 rating, ahead of Australia in points.

This is Pakistan’s second time at the top of the ODI rankings this year. They first reached the top after winning their first four matches against New Zealand in a five-match series in May.

However, they lost the fifth and final match to New Zealand, which allowed Australia to reclaim the top spot.

Earlier, a collective bowling effort after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s half-centuries, led Pakistan to a clean sweep victory against Afghanistan in three-match ODI series.

Set to chase 269 in the third ODI, Afghanistan could only raise 209 despite Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s brisk half-century.

The hosts got off to a dismal start to the pursuit as they lost their in-form batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz (5) and Ibrahim Zadran (0)in the 10th over with just 30 runs on the board.

Shadab Khan led the bowling attack for Pakistan with 3/42 while Shaheen, Faheem and Nawaz bagged two each.

Opting to bat first in the third PAK vs AFG ODI of the three-match series, led by Pakistan 2-0, the green shirts accumulated 268/8 at the back of anchoring half-centuries by Babar and Rizwan.

Pakistan’s opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq failed to provide a solid start to their side as they could raise 36 runs before returning Gulbadin Naib dismissed the former in the ninth over.

He could score 27 off 33 deliveries, laced up with five boundaries.

Naib then struck again in the 13th over to get rid of in-form Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who scored a scratchy 13 off 30 deliveries, hitting only one boundary.

With the side reeling at 52/2 in 12.5 overs, Babar Azam was joined by Mohammad Rizwan at the crease and the duo knitted an anchoring partnership for the third wicket.

Babar and Rizwan added 110 runs amid their cautious stand with both scoring half-centuries before Rashid Khan provided a much-needed breakthrough to Afghanistan, dismissing the Pakistan captain.

He smashed four boundaries and a six on his way to an 86-ball 60.

Babar’s dismissal opened the floodgates for Pakistan as they lost four wickets in quick succession, including their mainstay Mohammad Rizwan, and slipped to 189/6 in 41 overs.

Rizwan remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 79-ball 67 which featured six boundaries and a six.

Following the slump, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha stitched a vital 61-run partnership for the seventh wicket and added crucial runs at a brisk rate in the death overs before Nawaz fell in the penultimate over.

He scored a brisk 25-ball 30, hitting two boundaries and a six.

Meanwhile, Agha carried his bat all the way through with a 31-ball 38, which included four boundaries and a six.

Fareed Ahmad and Gulbadin Naib bagged two wickets each for Afghanistan in the third PAK vs AFG ODI while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan made one scalp each.