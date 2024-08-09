‘Pakistan being pushed into constitutional crisis’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday criticised Supreme Court’s verdict on reserved seats, ARY News reported.

Addressing on the floor of the National Assembly, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed Pakistan is being pushed into constitutional crisis.

Referring to a recent ruling of the SC in SIC reserved seats case, Bilawal said “a verdict of the court, mobilized the ‘dead’ party”.

He also asked the opposition leader, did he or the premier snatch PTI’s bat symbol? It was revoked by the court citing ‘rigging’ in the interparty election.

The PPP leader lamented that ‘hate politics’ in on the rise in Pakistan, which is unprecedented in the history of the country.

People are passing through the worst economic crisis, but we [politicians] are unable to provide them relief, he added.

He also extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation on Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal-winning performance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

It is to be noted that Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought in the Olympics after bagging a gold medal with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan.