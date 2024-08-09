President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal announces luxury apartment for Arshad Nadeem

In a gesture of appreciation, ARY Digital Network President and CEO Mr Salman Iqbal has announced a luxurious apartment in ARY Laguna for Pakistan’s star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024.

Mr. Salman Iqbal in his statement, congratulated the athlete and announced an apartment for him at ARY Laguna to honour his achievement at the grand stage of Paris Olympics 2024.

“Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal for Pakistan,” said Mr Salman Iqbal.

Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought in the Olympics after bagging a gold medal with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Paris, Arshad Nadeem said that he was in rhythm and confident of winning the gold medal.

He mentioned his hopes of celebrating August 14 with a gold medal, emphasising that it was his day and that he could have achieved an even longer throw. Arshad extended his gratitude to the entire nation, the Pakistan Olympic Association, and his coach for their support.