Pakistan, Belarus ink MoUs for cooperation in various sectors

Pakistan and Belarus have reached an agreement to develop a comprehensive roadmap aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including agriculture, mining and minerals, information technology, and heavy machinery manufacturing.

This agreement was established during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad today.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that both parties would reconvene this afternoon to further discuss the roadmap for future collaboration.

He indicated that another meeting is scheduled in two weeks to finalize these discussions and translate them into actionable steps. This process will culminate in the signing of agreements in February of the following year, which he believes will significantly advance the mutual benefits derived from each country’s strengths and capabilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the Belarusian President as a valued friend of Pakistan, noting the high regard in which the Pakistani people hold him.

Additionally, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation to the Belarusian President for his support of the Kashmiri people’s long-standing struggle for self-determination.

In his comments, President Lukashenko remarked that Pakistan has always felt like a close and friendly nation to him, rather than a distant one.

He commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s pragmatic approach and highlighted the extensive discussions held on potential collaboration in various fields, including agriculture and defense.

The President also expressed Belarus’s readiness to share its technologies with Pakistan and showed interest in importing a range of products, particularly textiles, from Pakistan.

Earlier, during discussions at the delegation level, both sides explored the full scope of their bilateral relations, as well as significant regional and global issues.

They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to enhancing political dialogue, strengthening inter-parliamentary exchanges, and particularly boosting bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister and the President of Belarus conveyed their contentment regarding the favorable direction of relations between Pakistan and Belarus.

Both leaders concurred on the importance of sustaining this progress through consistent high-level interactions and collaborative institutional efforts.

The Prime Minister accepted the invitation extended by Aleksandr Lukashenko to visit Belarus.