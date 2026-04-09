Pakistan believes in sustainable, facility-based investment framework: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government believes in a sustainable, transparent and facility-based investment framework.

He was talking to a four member delegation led by Chairman of Service Long March Tyres Private Limited Jin Yongsheng in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said we are working to provide investors with all possible facilities through Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The prime minister said they are giving priority to further expand Pakistan-China business-to-business relations.

He said joint ventures like Service Long March are extremely important for economic growth, new job opportunities, technology sharing and increased exports of both countries.

Jin Yongsheng appreciated Pakistan’s investor-friendly environment and economic policies. During the meeting, the PM was also briefed about the new investment of the Service Long March Tyres in Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Bilal Azhar, Haroon Akhtar and others.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met a delegation led by the CEO of VEON Group to discuss digital sector investment and cooperation.

He stated that the government will provide all possible facilitation to investors in the digital operators industry, adding that the successful auction of the 5G spectrum reflects innovation and a clear strategic direction.

The prime minister emphasised that Pakistan is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to promote innovation in IT and attract global investment. He added that the government is taking practical steps, with the support of all relevant institutions, to facilitate international investors.

He further noted that the use of information technology to achieve a cashless economy remains a key priority.