Pakistan book spot in T20 World Cup 2026 despite 2024 edition horror

Pakistan qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 despite their early exit from the recently concluded 2024 edition, International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the ICC, Sri Lanka and India take the first two spots as they will co-host the T20 World Cup 2026.

“From there, the next 10 spots were determined by Super Eight qualifiers at the 2024 edition, and ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings at the 30 June cut-off date,” it said.

United States of America (USA), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies qualified for the tournament as they all entered the Super 8 stage, as per ICC.

“Despite missing out on the Super Eights, Babar Azam’s men meanwhile secured their place at the next edition thanks to their T20I ranking (7th), alongside New Zealand (6th) and Ireland (11th),” the ICC added.

The remaining eight teams for the 20-team T20 World Cup 2026 will be decided by regional qualifiers.

The Men in Green were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage for the first time in their history after losing their first two fixtures.

The Babar Azam-led side was first stunned by the USA in the match that was decided in the super over, followed by a defeat to India.

While Pakistan defeated Ireland and Canada in their remaining games, it was not enough for them to advance to the Super 8 stage and were knocked out of the tournament.