Mohammad Rizwan opens up on PCB chief’s ‘major surgery’ remarks

Pakistan’s wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan opened up on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks about the team needing a ‘major surgery.’

Speaking to reporters in Peshawar on Tuesday, the opening batter admitted that the criticism on Babar Azam-led squad was justified as they could not perform in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

“The criticism the team is facing is justified and we deserve this since we did not perform in accordance with expectations. Players who cannot face criticism, will not be able to succeed,” he said.

He went on to add that the team players were disappointed with their performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

“There are multiple reasons behind our losses. When a team loses, one cannot say that either bowling or batting is doing well,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding a major reshuffle in the team, Mohammad Rizwan suggested that PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi would make necessary decisions.

“Operations are a normal thing. When a person is ill, an operation is necessary. The PCB chairman is a hard-working person. The decision about who will remain in the team and who will not, is the chairman’s right,” he said.

While Rizwan received flak for scoring 110 runs at a strike rate of 90.9 during the T20 World Cup 2024, it was his dismissal to Jasprit Bumrah in the match against India that became the talking point.

Former Pakistan players including legendary pacer Wasim Akram slammed the wicketkeeping batter for his attempt to go after Bumrah who was brought back to secure a wicket for India.

Rizwan’s response to Naqvi’s remarks came a day after Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi reacted the PCB chief resolve to conduct a surgery in the team.

When asked about his take on the PCB chief’s remarks, he inquired, “Whose surgery, Is somebody ill?”

Shaheen Afridi went on to claim that he did not know about any potential change in the team.