Pakistan braces heatwave from May 19-26: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The NDMA has issued a heatwave alert about a sizzling hot weather from Tuesday (today) to May 26.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has cautioned against over 42 Celsius temperatures in Sindh, southern Punjab and eastern parts of Balochistan.

These areas are likely to experience dangerously high temperatures from May 19 to 26, prompting authorities to activate emergency response measures to protect vulnerable populations and reduce the risk of heat related emergencies.

Sindh is expected to face severe heat conditions in Hyderabad, Karachi, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Kashmore, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin and Qambar Shahdadkot districts.

The alert also identified Balochistan’s Turbat, Sibi, Uthal, Jhal Magsi, Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad, Kachhi, Lasbela and Panjgur districts, as vulnerable to extreme heat conditions.

In Punjab, the districts likely to be affected include Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Sargodha, Lodhran, Khanewal, Vehari and Lahore.

NDMA has warned that prolonged exposure to severe heat could lead to heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke, particularly among children, elderly citizens and outdoor workers.

It added that rising humidity in lower Sindh and dry inland conditions in Punjab and Balochistan could further intensify thermal stress.

District administrations have been directed to activate heatwave contingency plans, establish cooling camps and ensure uninterrupted water supply in vulnerable areas, while citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated.