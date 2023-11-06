Kohat: Social media craze takes lives of two young brothers

KOHAT: Two brothers lost their lives while filming a video for a social media app in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the two brothers were filming a video for a social media short-video app when one of them fired a bullet accidentally which resulted in the death of his brother.

The teenage boy then committed suicide by shooting himself out of fear of his parents.

The police officials said that the 11 and 12-year-old brothers hailed from Khanewal Punjab and their dead bodies were shifted to the divisional headquarter hospital.