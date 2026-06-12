ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is presenting the budget for financial year 2026-27 in National Assembly.

The finance minister started his speech by paying tribute to armed forces of Pakistan who defeated a much larger enemy in May 2025 and the civil and military’s leadership’s efforts which took Pakistan to an elevated status in international diplomacy during the ongoing Iran war where both the US and Iran showed their trust in Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

He maintained the the closure of Strait of Hormuz and the subsequent rise in oil prices affected Pakistan’s economy like all other countries but the country’s government did not pass the burden directly to the people. Aurangzeb promised that the government will bring down petroleum products prices once the oil price drops in international market.

MAJOR POINTS FROM HIS SPEECH

Total outlay 18.77 trillion rupees

Remittances have seen a huge rise reaching 38billion dollar in 11 months.

Recent months have seen rise in inflation but is expected to stay at 7.5 percent.

International companies are investing in Pakistan. More than 200 international companies have invested in govt’s technology park.

A number of DISCOs, Banks, Airports will soon be privatized on the same footing as PIA.

Tax collection will reach 13000 billion by the end of this financial year, a huge jump from 7200 billion in 2022-23

Digital Pakistan program has received huge success as more than 16 lac traders have joined digital payment systems. 133 million people have joined digital banking systems as compared to 95 million last year.

MAJOR ALLOCATIONS