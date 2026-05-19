As an economist with over two decades observing Pakistan’s fiscal cycles, I view the upcoming Budget 2026-27 as more than a routine accounting exercise. It represents a critical pivot point: balancing IMF-mandated fiscal consolidation with the urgent need for growth-friendly reforms, export competitiveness, and relief for a strained middle class. With the budget expected to be presented in early June 2026, the signals from ongoing IMF consultations paint a picture of disciplined ambition amid constrained fiscal space.

Ambitious Revenue Targets Under IMF Scrutiny

The IMF’s latest staff report sets a federal revenue target of Rs17.145 trillion for FY2026-27 — a substantial 13.5% increase, or over Rs2 trillion, from the current year. This includes FBR collections aiming for around Rs15.264 trillion. To bridge the gap, authorities have committed to approximately Rs430 billion in new budgetary measures, combining tax policy tweaks, administrative enforcement, and an 18% hike in the petroleum levy target to Rs1.73 trillion.

Provinces are also expected to step up, mobilizing an additional Rs430 billion, notably through GST on services and agricultural income tax. This should help deliver a higher provincial surplus to the federal kitty, potentially around Rs2 trillion. These targets reflect the Fund’s push for higher tax-to-GDP buoyancy and base-broadening, moving away from perpetual reliance on indirect taxes and one-off measures.

In practice, this means continued focus on FBR digital transformation, sector-specific audits in areas such as sugar, cement, tobacco, and fertilizer, and closing leakages. While politically challenging, genuine progress here could mark a structural shift rather than another year of patchwork solutions.

Expenditure Priorities: Debt, Defence, and Development

On the spending side, the budget will remain heavily constrained by debt servicing, projected at approximately Rs7.8 trillion, up from Rs7.3 trillion. This reality underscores Pakistan’s ongoing vulnerability to global interest rates and rupee dynamics.

Defence spending is expected to rise by about Rs100 billion to Rs2.665 trillion, reflecting security needs in a volatile region. The federal Public Sector Development Programme is likely to see modest growth to around Rs986 billion from Rs873 billion, with provincial development spending projected at Rs2.5 trillion. Some reports mention a higher ceiling around Rs1.1 trillion, and the final number will signal the government’s growth ambitions.

Power subsidies are being tightly capped, potentially at Rs830 billion or 0.6% of GDP, with a shift toward targeted support via BISP and the NSER database rather than blanket tariff relief. This is fiscally prudent but requires careful implementation to protect vulnerable households. The Benazir Income Support Programme is expected to expand, with stipends potentially rising to Rs18,000 per family. Salary and pension increases for government employees appear modest or constrained, with discussions around using freed-up fiscal space from subsidy rationalization to prioritize targeted relief instead of broad public sector hikes.

Growth, Inflation, and the Bigger Picture

The IMF projects real GDP growth at around 3.5-3.6% for FY2026-27, while the Finance Division is reportedly more optimistic at up to 5.1%. Inflation is expected to moderate further into the 6.5-8.4% range, assuming stable energy prices and prudent monetary policy. A fiscal deficit target hovering near 5.9% of GDP, with emphasis on primary surplus, aims to keep debt on a sustainable trajectory.

There are reports of government pushes for lower income tax rates on salaried and middle-income groups, minor corporate tax cuts, and possible abolition of super tax or CVT. These would be welcome for consumption and investment but must be fully offset by genuine base-broadening to satisfy the IMF. Textiles, IT, exporters, and green or climate-related initiatives need supportive policies, not just incentives but predictable energy tariffs and reduced regulatory burden. This budget should also lay groundwork beyond the current EFF/RSF programme ending in late 2027. Pakistan needs a post-IMF roadmap focused on export-led growth, SOE reforms, agricultural taxation, and public financial management modernization. Annual revenue patches alone won’t deliver resilience.

Final Thoughts: From Stabilization to Transformation

Pakistan has made notable progress in restoring macroeconomic stability, including lower inflation, rebuilt reserves, and primary surpluses. The 2026-27 budget must now transition from crisis management to laying foundations for inclusive, sustainable growth. Success will depend on execution: transparent subsidy targeting, relentless FBR modernization, provincial buy-in on revenue, and political courage to tackle sacred cows in taxation and expenditure.

As citizens and businesses await the Finance Minister’s speech, my hope is for a document that is not only IMF-compliant but also credible to markets and fair to the Pakistani people. The margin for error is narrow, but the opportunity to break the boom-bust cycle is real.