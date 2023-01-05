Pakistan Business Council delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Pakistan Business Council called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

Pakistan Business Council expressed confidence in the economic policies and various energy-saving initiatives taken by the current government.

This was stated by the five-member delegation of the Pakistan Business Council which met PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad under the supervision of its Chairman Muhammad Aurangzeb, according to Radio Pakistan.

Matters pertaining to various proposals to improve the current economic and business situation of Pakistan came under discussion.

Expressing confidence in the government’s economic policies, the delegation assured the Prime Minister that the Pakistan Business Council stands with the government for the complete recovery of the country’s economy.

