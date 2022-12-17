Pakistan Business Forum demands continuity in economic policies

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has demanded the political parties to present their economic manifestoes before elections, ARY News reported.

“The economic policies’ continuity has become necessary now,” Vice President PBF Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said.

“Pakistan required an economic plan for 15 year. The country could not afford repeated changes in economic policies,” Ahmad Jawad said.

He said the Business Confidence Index in the country has dropped to minus-4. “Dollars were being smuggled and flying to Afghanistan in fruit crates”, he said.

In an earlier statement the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), had demanded from the central bank to take necessary measures to stop market speculation and resolve the issue.

In a statement Ahmad Jawad said, “Pakistan’s economy continues to slump despite resumption of the IMF programme”. He had called upon Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to announce a clear policy on the rupee to ease the pain of traders and to save the industries.”

